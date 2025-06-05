India and EU Accelerate Free Trade Agreement Talks Amid Strategic Dialogues

India's Commerce and Industry Minister, Piyush Goyal, has been in active discussions with the European Union (EU) to expedite negotiations for a comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA). Over the last 35 days, Goyal has met thrice with the European Commissioner for Trade, Maros Sefcovic, reflecting strong mutual interest in the deal.

India has already established similar agreements with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and the UK, and Goyal is optimistic about concluding discussions with the 27-nation EU bloc soon. These efforts come after a significant hiatus since negotiations faltered in 2013.

The ongoing dialogues underscore a joint endeavor to enhance economic cooperation, with Goyal also engaging Italian leaders to boost bilateral trade. Italian Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani emphasized reducing trade barriers, echoing the goal to create substantial opportunities for both sides under the potential FTA framework.

(With inputs from agencies.)