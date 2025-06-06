Road to Glory: Teams Set to Light Up the 2026 World Cup Stage

The countdown to the 2026 World Cup has officially begun, with numerous teams securing their spots for the tournament hosted by the United States, Mexico, and Canada. These nations are set to welcome the world from June 11 to July 19, promising an event of epic proportions.

Highlighting the list of qualifiers are perennial favorites and hosts, the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Each has a storied World Cup history, with the USA's best showing being a third-place finish in 1930. Argentina also stands out with its illustrious record, having won thrice since 1978.

Newcomers include Uzbekistan and Jordan, who have both qualified for the first time, adding fresh excitement to the tournament. With established teams like Japan and South Korea also in the mix, the 2026 World Cup is poised to be a thrilling event on the global sports calendar.

(With inputs from agencies.)