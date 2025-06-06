The USBRL: A Testament to Governance Continuity

The Congress party on Friday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly seeking personal accolades while ignoring the continuity in governance that the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Line represents. The opposition highlighted the decades-long developmental effort across multiple administrations.

The railway line, stretching 272 km through challenging Himalayan terrain and costing Rs 43,780 crore, showcases the commitment of successive governments to infrastructure development. Key phases of the project, initiated in 1995, saw inaugurations under various prime ministers, from P V Narasimha Rao to Manmohan Singh.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh emphasized the collective success achieved in executing this national project despite adversities. As the current Prime Minister prepares to inaugurate the completed line, the Congress underscores the project's history as a testament to unified governance and developmental perseverance.

(With inputs from agencies.)