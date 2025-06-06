Left Menu

OYO's Strategic Expansion: Doubling Its Company-Serviced Hotels Across India

Global travel tech platform OYO plans to boost booking revenue from its company-serviced hotels to 44% by the end of the financial year. The initiative aims to double the number of these hotels in India, focusing on leisure, pilgrimage, and business destinations, as part of OYO's strategic 2025 market focus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 13:40 IST
OYO, the global travel tech platform gearing up for its IPO, has announced ambitions to elevate its booking revenue from company-serviced hotels to 44% by the fiscal year's close. This represents a significant leap from the current 22%, underscoring OYO's intensified focus on expanding its premium properties within India.

The company currently operates over 1,300 company-serviced hotels across the nation, primarily through its mid to premium brands such as Townhouse, Townhouse Oak, Capital O, Palette, and SUNDAY. OYO aims to double the share of these hotels in its portfolio, broadening its reach from 124 to over 300 cities nationwide.

Since the introduction of company-serviced hotels in fiscal year 2023, this segment has emerged as OYO's fastest-growing business, now forming a core component of its strategy. OYO's current focus includes leisure, pilgrimage, and business hotspots like Mohali, Darjeeling, and Vapi, where demand and partnership opportunities are robust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

