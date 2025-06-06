Left Menu

India Sets Sights on Becoming Global Leader in Responsible Fashion by 2030

The International Fashion Business Exchange Council (IFBEC) launches its National Mission Committee (NMC) on World Environment Day at the World Trade Center, Mumbai. Aimed at establishing India as the Responsible Fashion Business Capital by 2030, the initiative emphasizes sustainable fashion and circular economy practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:18 IST
India Sets Sights on Becoming Global Leader in Responsible Fashion by 2030
Global Fashion Turns to India: National Mission Committee Launched to Champion Sustainable Textiles. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a monumental step towards cementing India's role as a global leader in sustainable fashion, the International Fashion Business Exchange Council (IFBEC) launched the National Mission Committee (NMC) at the World Trade Center, Mumbai, coinciding with World Environment Day. The event marked a renewed pledge to embrace sustainable fashion and champion circular economy principles.

The ceremony was attended by influential figures such as Roop Rashi Mahapatra, CEO of KVIC, along with executives from major companies like Reliance Industries and Bestsellers. The NMC is designed to be a powerful strategic unit driving collaborative efforts nationally and internationally to align India's fashion industry with global sustainability standards.

Addressing the pervasive challenges facing the fashion sector, from textile waste to climate change, speakers emphasized the urgent need for transformative action. Key industry pioneers shared their vision, calling for India to transition from being the world's factory to becoming a pioneering force of sustainable innovation. The launch of the NMC is set to chart a bold path toward a more responsible and value-driven global fashion industry.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025