India Sets Sights on Becoming Global Leader in Responsible Fashion by 2030

In a monumental step towards cementing India's role as a global leader in sustainable fashion, the International Fashion Business Exchange Council (IFBEC) launched the National Mission Committee (NMC) at the World Trade Center, Mumbai, coinciding with World Environment Day. The event marked a renewed pledge to embrace sustainable fashion and champion circular economy principles.

The ceremony was attended by influential figures such as Roop Rashi Mahapatra, CEO of KVIC, along with executives from major companies like Reliance Industries and Bestsellers. The NMC is designed to be a powerful strategic unit driving collaborative efforts nationally and internationally to align India's fashion industry with global sustainability standards.

Addressing the pervasive challenges facing the fashion sector, from textile waste to climate change, speakers emphasized the urgent need for transformative action. Key industry pioneers shared their vision, calling for India to transition from being the world's factory to becoming a pioneering force of sustainable innovation. The launch of the NMC is set to chart a bold path toward a more responsible and value-driven global fashion industry.