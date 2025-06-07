Left Menu

Skyward Innovations: Trump Bolsters Drone and Aviation Advances

President Donald Trump signed executive orders to enhance the U.S. drone capabilities and advance electric air taxis and supersonic flights. These measures aim to improve drone usage for commercial deliveries, strengthen defenses, and explore new aviation technologies while mitigating potential threats.

Updated: 07-06-2025 00:47 IST
President Donald Trump has initiated policy measures to enhance U.S. aviation and drone operations. On Friday, he signed executive orders focusing on empowering drone technology, advancing electric air taxis, and overcoming previous limitations on supersonic flights, as confirmed by the White House.

The policies are designed to facilitate commercial drone operations beyond visual range and reduce dependencies on foreign drone manufacturers, specifically aiming at Chinese companies. Moreover, they introduce the testing of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft as a futuristic step in aviation innovation.

A federal task force will oversee the enforcement of these initiatives, emphasizing the need for real-time drone detection and collaboration with state law enforcement agencies. Trump's directives also cite the importance of counteracting drone misuse by foreign threats and maintaining vigilance during major public events.

