Left Menu

Trump's Anticipation: New Federal Reserve Chair Announcement Imminent

Donald Trump announced an impending decision on the next Federal Reserve chair. He emphasized the importance of appointing a chair who would implement lower interest rates, a move that could have significant impact on the economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-06-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 03:59 IST
Trump's Anticipation: New Federal Reserve Chair Announcement Imminent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that a decision on the new Federal Reserve chair will be revealed soon. He highlighted the significance of appointing someone who would lower interest rates.

This appointment has implications for the direction of monetary policy and potential impacts on the broader economy.

The choice of Fed chair is closely watched as it influences economic strategies and financial markets in the United States and beyond.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

Power Ministers Unite: Shaping the Future of Energy

 India
2
Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

Tariff Wars: Crafting Sustainable Luxury in India's Wedding Industry

 United States
3
SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG 2025 examination on August 3 bonafide.

SC says reasons cited by National Board of Examinations for holding NEET-PG ...

 India
4
China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

China and Canada: Bridging Diplomatic Gaps

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025