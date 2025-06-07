Left Menu

Kashmir on Tracks: Vande Bharat Express Debuts with Enthusiasm

The Northern Railways launched commercial services of the Vande Bharat Express, linking Katra and Srinagar. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, this new rail service has been met with strong public enthusiasm and high demand, marking a historic connectivity expansion for the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-06-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 23:51 IST
Kashmir on Tracks: Vande Bharat Express Debuts with Enthusiasm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Northern Railways successfully launched the commercial operations of Vande Bharat trains, connecting Katra to Srinagar, on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity to Kashmir.

The express train, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offers a direct railway link between Kashmir and the rest of India, meeting long-standing public expectations.

The inaugural day witnessed overwhelming enthusiasm, with most of the seats sold out quickly and smooth operations observed throughout the day, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: Israeli Offensives in Gaza Continue Amid Rising Death Toll

Tensions Escalate: Israeli Offensives in Gaza Continue Amid Rising Death Tol...

 Global
2
Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Management Chaos

Jairam Ramesh Criticizes Modi's 'Glitzy' Rail Inaugurations Amid Railway Man...

 India
3
Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strikes

Ukraine Refutes Russian Claims of Prisoner Swap Delays Amid Escalating Strik...

 Global
4
Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terrorism

Strengthening Ties: Modi and Lammy Foster India-UK Partnership Against Terro...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025