Kashmir on Tracks: Vande Bharat Express Debuts with Enthusiasm
The Northern Railways launched commercial services of the Vande Bharat Express, linking Katra and Srinagar. Inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi, this new rail service has been met with strong public enthusiasm and high demand, marking a historic connectivity expansion for the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 07-06-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 23:51 IST
The Northern Railways successfully launched the commercial operations of Vande Bharat trains, connecting Katra to Srinagar, on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity to Kashmir.
The express train, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offers a direct railway link between Kashmir and the rest of India, meeting long-standing public expectations.
The inaugural day witnessed overwhelming enthusiasm, with most of the seats sold out quickly and smooth operations observed throughout the day, officials confirmed.
