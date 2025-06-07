Kashmir on Tracks: Vande Bharat Express Debuts with Enthusiasm

The Northern Railways successfully launched the commercial operations of Vande Bharat trains, connecting Katra to Srinagar, on Saturday, marking a significant milestone in enhancing connectivity to Kashmir.

The express train, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, offers a direct railway link between Kashmir and the rest of India, meeting long-standing public expectations.

The inaugural day witnessed overwhelming enthusiasm, with most of the seats sold out quickly and smooth operations observed throughout the day, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)