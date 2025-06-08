Left Menu

Tense Tug-of-War Over Soldiers' Bodies Between Russia and Ukraine

Russia has announced intentions to move trains carrying the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers to the border. However, any transfer could face delays, as claims about postponing the exchange of prisoners and bodies arise. Ukraine refutes Russia's allegations, intensifying ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Updated: 08-06-2025 13:57 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 13:57 IST
In a developing story, Lieutenant General Alexander Zorin of Russia claimed on Sunday that trains carrying the bodies of Ukrainian soldiers are scheduled to head to the border within the hour. However, he noted potential delays, suggesting the transfer might not occur until next week.

This announcement follows Russia's statement on Saturday accusing Ukraine of unilaterally postponing the exchange of prisoners of war and the acceptance of deceased soldiers' remains. These claims imply an indefinite delay, raising concerns over the already strained diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Ukraine has swiftly dismissed Russia's assertions as false, further fueling the tension. The conflicting reports highlight the fragile communication and negotiation landscape as both nations grapple with sensitive humanitarian issues amid an ongoing conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

