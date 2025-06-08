New Flatted Factory to Ignite Economic Growth in Uttar Pradesh

In a significant push towards economic transformation, the Uttar Pradesh government has announced the construction of a flatted factory in Greater Noida. With an investment of Rs 125 crore, this initiative aims to invigorate the state's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector, aligning with UP's vision to become a USD 1 trillion economy.

The flatted factory concept involves a multi-storey industrial building designed to accommodate various businesses, providing essential facilities for seamless manufacturing, assembly, and storage operations. This development, under the oversight of the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, is expected to complete in 24 months, as outlined in an official statement.

Beyond fostering industrial growth, the project is poised to attract investments, spur local economic development, and generate employment opportunities, especially for the youth. The expansive complex will boast modern amenities, including internal water supply, electricity, fire safety systems, and HVAC, to meet future demands.