India's New Era: Critical Mineral Parks and Tourism Transformation in Andhra Pradesh

In a strategic move aimed at redefining India's mineral and tourism landscape, the Centre has revealed plans to establish seven critical mineral parks across the country. Among these, a significant site is expected to be developed in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, as disclosed by state minister Kollu Ravindra.

Ravindra, addressing the media at the Masula beach festival, emphasized that the mineral parks will concentrate on pivotal resources like lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements, key for supporting India's clean energy aspirations. Approximately 7,000 acres are being earmarked at Pallethummalapalem village for this ambitious project, which is projected to stimulate local business and job creation.

Furthermore, paralleling successful tourism models of Singapore and Dubai, Andhra Pradesh aims to leverage its own potential by bolstering tourism in regions like Manginapudi, envisioned to become a global attraction. The ongoing construction of the Machilipatnam port, scheduled for completion by June 2026, is expected to further enhance the region's economic infrastructure.