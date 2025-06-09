India's New Era: Critical Mineral Parks and Tourism Transformation in Andhra Pradesh
India plans to create seven critical mineral parks, one potentially in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, focusing on essential minerals for clean energy. Minister Kollu Ravindra announced a 7,000-acre site is identified for development, promising economic growth. Efforts to enhance local tourism and complete a new port by 2026 are underway.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move aimed at redefining India's mineral and tourism landscape, the Centre has revealed plans to establish seven critical mineral parks across the country. Among these, a significant site is expected to be developed in Machilipatnam, Andhra Pradesh, as disclosed by state minister Kollu Ravindra.
Ravindra, addressing the media at the Masula beach festival, emphasized that the mineral parks will concentrate on pivotal resources like lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements, key for supporting India's clean energy aspirations. Approximately 7,000 acres are being earmarked at Pallethummalapalem village for this ambitious project, which is projected to stimulate local business and job creation.
Furthermore, paralleling successful tourism models of Singapore and Dubai, Andhra Pradesh aims to leverage its own potential by bolstering tourism in regions like Manginapudi, envisioned to become a global attraction. The ongoing construction of the Machilipatnam port, scheduled for completion by June 2026, is expected to further enhance the region's economic infrastructure.
ALSO READ
Germany's Ambitious Investment Surge: A New Era for Economic Growth
AfDB Predicts 3.9% Economic Growth for Africa Amid Trade Challenges
Tariffs Tug at Africa's Economic Growth Prospects
RBI Prioritizes Liquidity and Stability for Economic Growth
Haryana's Successful Liquor Auction Spurs Economic Growth