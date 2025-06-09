Left Menu

Tragic Collision at Mumbra: Commuter Chaos on Mumbai's Suburban Rails

A tragic railway incident at Mumbra station killed four and injured nine when passengers standing on footboards of two fast-moving trains collided. Emergency teams swiftly responded, and the Thane Railway Police are investigating. Seven commuters remain hospitalized, while two are undergoing critical treatment at Jupiter Hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai/Thane | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 17:28 IST
Tragic Collision at Mumbra: Commuter Chaos on Mumbai's Suburban Rails
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating accident at Mumbra railway station on Monday morning, four commuters lost their lives and nine sustained injuries. This incident occurred when passengers hanging off the footboards of two passing suburban trains collided, leading to thirteen people falling onto the tracks, according to officials from Thane Railway Police.

The collision took place at 9:01 AM at the 40/304-306 km marker between platforms three and four at Mumbra station. The involved trains were the CSMT-Karjat Down Fast and Kasara-CSMT Up Fast locals. Emergency response teams, including personnel from Thane Railway Police, Railway Protection Force, and bystanders, rushed to the scene to provide immediate assistance.

The injured were swiftly moved to hospitals for treatment. Two critically injured individuals were transferred to Jupiter Hospital for advanced care, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examinations. The Thane Railway Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the cause and ensure appropriate legal measures are taken.

TRENDING

1
Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

Protests Erupt in Mathura Over Suspected Beef Discovery

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU cyber and privacy laws creating gridlock in smart energy innovation

FGM in Sierra Leone: A silent epidemic undermining health, autonomy and equality

Gender-based violence remains hidden crisis due to broken data systems

New dual-checklist system prevents AI failures in hospitals and clinics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025