Tragic Collision at Mumbra: Commuter Chaos on Mumbai's Suburban Rails

In a devastating accident at Mumbra railway station on Monday morning, four commuters lost their lives and nine sustained injuries. This incident occurred when passengers hanging off the footboards of two passing suburban trains collided, leading to thirteen people falling onto the tracks, according to officials from Thane Railway Police.

The collision took place at 9:01 AM at the 40/304-306 km marker between platforms three and four at Mumbra station. The involved trains were the CSMT-Karjat Down Fast and Kasara-CSMT Up Fast locals. Emergency response teams, including personnel from Thane Railway Police, Railway Protection Force, and bystanders, rushed to the scene to provide immediate assistance.

The injured were swiftly moved to hospitals for treatment. Two critically injured individuals were transferred to Jupiter Hospital for advanced care, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem examinations. The Thane Railway Police are conducting a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the cause and ensure appropriate legal measures are taken.