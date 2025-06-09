India's Path to a $7-8 Trillion Economy: The Role of Education and Technology

India's ambition to ascend to a $7-8 trillion economy by 2030 hinges on advancements in education and technology, experts revealed at the Indian Global Innovation Connect 2025 in Bengaluru. Key discussions centered on emerging technologies such as GIS and AI, which are pivotal to driving digital transformation, improved infrastructure, and smart agriculture.

Agendra Kumar, Esri India's Managing Director, highlighted initiatives like SVAMITVA that aim to bring rural land into productive use, underlining the real-world impact of GIS and AI integration. As the global GIS market surges towards a projected $24.61 billion by 2034, India's technological stride is seen as crucial for its economic aspirations.

Claude Smadja, former MD of the World Economic Forum, emphasized the necessity of a strong industrial base to achieve sustained growth. The experts called for a strategic overhaul of India's economic frameworks, industrial expansion in sectors like clean energy and defence, and a responsive educational system to supply the skilled workforce necessary for these ambitions.