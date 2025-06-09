Left Menu

Delhi's Road Revolution: New Mega Highways to Alleviate Traffic Woes

Two mega highways have been approved to ease congestion in Delhi and its surrounding areas. The projects, costing approximately Rs 10,000 crore, promise improved connectivity for the region. Significant highlights include the construction of a 17-kilometer highway linking UER 2 with the Delhi-Dehradun expressway, and a 65-kilometer stretch connecting Tronica City to the FNG Expressway.

The Union Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari, and Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, have approved the construction of two major highways intended to ease the capital's traffic burden. This substantial Rs 10,000 crore initiative aims to enhance connectivity, a vital step towards decongesting bustling urban areas.

A key component of the initiative is the 17-kilometer highway that will connect Urban Extension Road II (UER 2) with the Delhi-Dehradun expressway at Tronica City. This route, estimated at Rs 3,300 crore, is set to divert traffic from inner city routes, facilitating smoother flows, as stated by official sources.

The comprehensive plan further includes a 65-kilometer highway from Tronica City linking with the FNG Expressway. This highway will interconnect five crucial routes around NCR, leveraging the efficiency of freight and commuter traffic amidst significant urban sectors. With these strategic infrastructural developments, the government pledges a substantial improvement in Delhi's transport network.

