Finland-India Trade and Diplomatic Ties Strengthen with New Consulate and Trade Prospects

Finland's Ambassador to India, Kimmo Lähdevirta, expressed optimism about finalizing an EU-India trade deal by year-end. The envoy inaugurated Finland's honorary consulate in Ahmedabad, appointing Kulin Lalbhai as Honorary Consul. Both parties view the EU College of Commissioners' February visit as historic, boosting trade negotiations' momentum.

In a strategic move strengthening diplomatic and business ties, Finland's Ambassador to India, Kimmo Lähdevirta, voiced optimism on finalizing the longstanding EU-India trade deal by the year's close.

During the inauguration of Finland's new honorary consulate in Ahmedabad, the ambassador highlighted the recent appointment of Kulin Lalbhai as Honorary Consul, reflecting growing bilateral engagement.

The historic visit by the European Union College of Commissioners to India has reinvigorated negotiations, aiming for an agreement beneficial to both. With nearly €3 billion in annual trade, Finland focuses on meaningful tariff agreements, particularly in industrial goods, while fostering investment opportunities in Gujarat.

