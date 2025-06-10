Ukraine's Drone Offensive Forces Russian Airport Shutdowns
Ukraine's overnight drone strikes caused temporary flight suspensions at major airports in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Russian air defense claimed the destruction of 102 drones, with no reported damage. The civil aviation authority halted flights to ensure safety. Operations resumed in some areas by Tuesday morning.
In a significant overnight operation, Ukrainian drone strikes have prompted the temporary closure of airports in Moscow and St. Petersburg, affecting major flight schedules, according to Russian officials.
Russia's defense ministry reported the destruction of 102 Ukrainian drones. Almost half were downed in the Bryansk region near the Ukrainian border, highlighting the increasing tensions in the area. A few drones were also intercepted over Moscow and the Leningrad region, where St. Petersburg is located.
The Russian civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, suspended flights at major airports to ensure safety. While flight operations resumed in Moscow, restrictions remained in certain areas, notably in St. Petersburg, as of Tuesday morning.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian Air Defense Thwarts Drone Incursion
NSA Ajit Doval Misses Moscow Security Meeting Due to Flu
Ajit Doval's Moscow Trip Canceled Due to Seasonal Flu
Ukrainian Defense Minister Urges Moscow to Expedite Peace Memorandum
High-Stakes Peace Talks: Kyiv and Moscow's Search for Resolution Amid Tension