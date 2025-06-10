Left Menu

Ukraine's Drone Offensive Forces Russian Airport Shutdowns

Ukraine's overnight drone strikes caused temporary flight suspensions at major airports in Moscow and St. Petersburg. Russian air defense claimed the destruction of 102 drones, with no reported damage. The civil aviation authority halted flights to ensure safety. Operations resumed in some areas by Tuesday morning.

Updated: 10-06-2025 10:22 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant overnight operation, Ukrainian drone strikes have prompted the temporary closure of airports in Moscow and St. Petersburg, affecting major flight schedules, according to Russian officials.

Russia's defense ministry reported the destruction of 102 Ukrainian drones. Almost half were downed in the Bryansk region near the Ukrainian border, highlighting the increasing tensions in the area. A few drones were also intercepted over Moscow and the Leningrad region, where St. Petersburg is located.

The Russian civil aviation authority, Rosaviatsia, suspended flights at major airports to ensure safety. While flight operations resumed in Moscow, restrictions remained in certain areas, notably in St. Petersburg, as of Tuesday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

