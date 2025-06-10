India's Poverty Paradox: A Tale of Two Realities

The Indian government is celebrating a significant drop in extreme poverty rates, claiming a reduction to 5.3% based on the World Bank's revised poverty line of USD 3 per day. This announcement, however, has sparked controversy and criticism from the opposition Congress party.

Congress accuses the Modi administration of ignoring inconvenient data and failing to adequately address the ongoing economic struggles that many Indians face. They point to continued high levels of poverty when measured against broader indicators such as the Global Hunger Index and Human Development Index, where India ranks unfavorably.

The debate highlights contrasting narratives about India's economic progress. While the government focuses on favorable data and extensive poverty alleviation, critics highlight the enduring challenges of inflation, unemployment, and systemic inequality that persist, detracting from any celebrated progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)