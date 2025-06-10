Left Menu

Allcargo Gati Expands Air Express Reach to Major Metros

Logistics firm Allcargo Gati Ltd broadens its air express services to include eight metro cities, offering 24-hour delivery. This expansion is aimed at sectors needing timely shipments, backed by enhanced connectivity. Key industries, such as pharmaceuticals and electronics, benefit from this strategic development, strengthening supply chain capabilities.

Updated: 10-06-2025 13:07 IST
  • India

Allcargo Gati Ltd, a leading logistics and supply chain company, has announced an expansion of its air express services, now offering 24-hour delivery to eight major metro cities.

The upgraded service, connected to 34 commercial airports across the country, caters to high-demand sectors like pharmaceuticals, electronics, and retail.

The initiative, building on earlier expansions to cities such as Varanasi and Imphal, fortifies the company's network and enhances its standing as a reliable partner for businesses with critical shipment needs.

