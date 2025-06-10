Allcargo Gati Expands Air Express Reach to Major Metros

Allcargo Gati Ltd, a leading logistics and supply chain company, has announced an expansion of its air express services, now offering 24-hour delivery to eight major metro cities.

The upgraded service, connected to 34 commercial airports across the country, caters to high-demand sectors like pharmaceuticals, electronics, and retail.

The initiative, building on earlier expansions to cities such as Varanasi and Imphal, fortifies the company's network and enhances its standing as a reliable partner for businesses with critical shipment needs.