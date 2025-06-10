Punjab's Swift Move: FastTrack Portal to Boost Industrial Growth
Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal have launched the 'FastTrack Punjab Portal.' This initiative aims to streamline the approval process for industrial projects, promising all necessary authorizations within 45 days. Investors will automatically receive deemed approvals if deadlines are not met.
In a significant step for Punjab's industrial progress, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal unveiled the 'FastTrack Punjab Portal,' ensuring quick approvals for investors' projects.
This initiative, branded as "historic" by Kejriwal, mandates that all industry-related applications are processed within 45 days. Delays will result in automatic deemed approvals.
Citing transparency, Kejriwal stated any departmental objections must be raised within seven days of application, with oversight by the chief secretary to ensure accountability.
