Left Menu

Punjab's Swift Move: FastTrack Portal to Boost Industrial Growth

Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal have launched the 'FastTrack Punjab Portal.' This initiative aims to streamline the approval process for industrial projects, promising all necessary authorizations within 45 days. Investors will automatically receive deemed approvals if deadlines are not met.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mohali | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:38 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:38 IST
Punjab's Swift Move: FastTrack Portal to Boost Industrial Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant step for Punjab's industrial progress, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal unveiled the 'FastTrack Punjab Portal,' ensuring quick approvals for investors' projects.

This initiative, branded as "historic" by Kejriwal, mandates that all industry-related applications are processed within 45 days. Delays will result in automatic deemed approvals.

Citing transparency, Kejriwal stated any departmental objections must be raised within seven days of application, with oversight by the chief secretary to ensure accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025