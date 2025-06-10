IndiGo Expands International Wings to Central Asia

Domestic carrier IndiGo announced on Tuesday its expansion into Central Asia, unveiling new direct flights to key destinations: Almaty, Tashkent, and Tbilisi.

Flights will commence from Mumbai to Almaty on July 1, followed by Tashkent on August 1, and Tbilisi on August 2. This move follows IndiGo's 2023 launch from Delhi and represents a significant step in fulfilling the growing demand for international travel.

The airline will operate a total of four weekly flights each to Tashkent and Almaty, and three weekly flights to Tbilisi. This strategic expansion is set to enhance tourism and trade links, offering increased travel options and fostering stronger cultural ties across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)