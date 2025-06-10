Left Menu

IndiGo Expands International Wings to Central Asia

IndiGo announced the launch of direct flights from Mumbai to Almaty, Tashkent, and Tbilisi, further expanding its international offerings. Starting July 1, these routes aim to boost tourism, trade, and connectivity between India and Central Asia, with flights reinforcing cultural and economic ties.

Updated: 10-06-2025 20:28 IST
IndiGo Expands International Wings to Central Asia
Domestic carrier IndiGo announced on Tuesday its expansion into Central Asia, unveiling new direct flights to key destinations: Almaty, Tashkent, and Tbilisi.

Flights will commence from Mumbai to Almaty on July 1, followed by Tashkent on August 1, and Tbilisi on August 2. This move follows IndiGo's 2023 launch from Delhi and represents a significant step in fulfilling the growing demand for international travel.

The airline will operate a total of four weekly flights each to Tashkent and Almaty, and three weekly flights to Tbilisi. This strategic expansion is set to enhance tourism and trade links, offering increased travel options and fostering stronger cultural ties across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

