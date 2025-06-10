Left Menu

Karnataka Launches 'Uthpadana Manthana' to Boost Manufacturing and Innovate Industries

Karnataka's 'Uthpadana Manthana' aims to solidify the state as India's leading manufacturing hub by collaborating with industry leaders to create a strategic roadmap. The event focused on key sectors like aerospace, electronics, and electric vehicles, targeting Rs 7.5 lakh crore in investments and 20 lakh jobs over five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:02 IST
Karnataka Launches 'Uthpadana Manthana' to Boost Manufacturing and Innovate Industries
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Government took a significant step towards enhancing its industrial prowess by hosting the inaugural 'Uthpadana Manthana', an initiative post-Invest Karnataka 2025.

The conclave, led by M B Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, served as a strategic platform to engage with industry leaders. It aimed at co-creating a clear, actionable roadmap for industrial growth by involving senior executives from around 60 key sector companies.

Focusing on six priority areas, the event aligned with the government's vision to attract significant investments and create numerous jobs. Further, it plans to scale up exports by leveraging free trade zones and establish dedicated task forces to implement emerging ideas, ensuring Karnataka's leading position in industrial transformation.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025