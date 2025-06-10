Karnataka Launches 'Uthpadana Manthana' to Boost Manufacturing and Innovate Industries
Karnataka's 'Uthpadana Manthana' aims to solidify the state as India's leading manufacturing hub by collaborating with industry leaders to create a strategic roadmap. The event focused on key sectors like aerospace, electronics, and electric vehicles, targeting Rs 7.5 lakh crore in investments and 20 lakh jobs over five years.
Karnataka Government took a significant step towards enhancing its industrial prowess by hosting the inaugural 'Uthpadana Manthana', an initiative post-Invest Karnataka 2025.
The conclave, led by M B Patil, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development, served as a strategic platform to engage with industry leaders. It aimed at co-creating a clear, actionable roadmap for industrial growth by involving senior executives from around 60 key sector companies.
Focusing on six priority areas, the event aligned with the government's vision to attract significant investments and create numerous jobs. Further, it plans to scale up exports by leveraging free trade zones and establish dedicated task forces to implement emerging ideas, ensuring Karnataka's leading position in industrial transformation.
