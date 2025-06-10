Left Menu

Tragedy on the Tracks: Overcrowding in Mumbai's Suburban Trains

In a tragic incident near Mumbra, Thane district, four commuters died, and nine were injured after falling from suburban trains. The overcrowding on these trains is under scrutiny, prompting investigations and political action. The Central Railway has promised to recommend measures to prevent such tragedies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident, four commuters lost their lives and nine sustained injuries after falling from suburban trains near Mumbra in Thane district on Monday morning. The tragedy has sparked concerns about overcrowding on Mumbai's suburban railway network, known as the city's lifeline.

Railway officials reported that 11 out of the 13 people who fell were aboard a Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound train from Kasara. The critical condition of two passengers has heightened the urgency of a probe by a committee composed of senior Central Railway officials. The investigation, directed by the Principal Chief Safety Officer, aims to uncover the root causes and propose preventative measures to avert future incidents.

Political leaders, alongside grieving families, are pressing railway authorities for accountability and improvements. This includes meetings with senior officials from Central Railway by former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar, and SP leader Abu Azmi. Amid political and public pressure, the Central Railway assures that the medical expenses of injured passengers will be covered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

