Mizoram's Railway Dream Realized: A Gateway to Growth

The Bairabi-Sairang railway line in Mizoram, stretching 51.38 kilometers, has been officially commissioned, completing the state's integration into India's national railway network, according to officials.

Inspection by the Commission of Railway Safety confirmed the line's technical safety, paving the way for future train operations pending central government approval, chief public relations officer of Northeast Frontier Railway, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, said.

Covering challenging terrain with 32 tunnels and 35 major bridges, this development marks the inaugural direct rail connectivity to Aizawl. It is expected to advance passenger and freight services, catalyzing socio-economic growth in Mizoram.

(With inputs from agencies.)