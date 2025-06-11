Tesla's Robotaxis: The Future of Autonomous Rides?

Tesla is set to launch its self-driving robotaxis to the public on June 22. CEO Elon Musk announced this ambitious timeline as the electric vehicle maker shifts its focus toward autonomous technology. The rollout is highly anticipated among investors and fans eager for this long-awaited service.

However, the road to commercializing autonomous vehicles is fraught with obstacles, including safety concerns, strict regulations, and substantial investments. Skepticism surrounds Musk's plans, as these hurdles have yet to be fully addressed.

Musk stated, 'We are being super paranoid about safety, so the date could shift,' highlighting that while Tesla is making strides, the ultimate timeline is uncertain, reflecting the complexities of pioneering self-driving technology.

