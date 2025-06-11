Left Menu

Tesla's Robotaxis: The Future of Autonomous Rides?

Tesla is planning to offer rides on its self-driving robotaxis to the public starting June 22, according to CEO Elon Musk. While the launch of this service is highly anticipated, challenges such as safety concerns and regulatory hurdles remain significant. Musk acknowledges these factors could affect the timeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 06:20 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 06:20 IST
Tesla's Robotaxis: The Future of Autonomous Rides?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla is set to launch its self-driving robotaxis to the public on June 22. CEO Elon Musk announced this ambitious timeline as the electric vehicle maker shifts its focus toward autonomous technology. The rollout is highly anticipated among investors and fans eager for this long-awaited service.

However, the road to commercializing autonomous vehicles is fraught with obstacles, including safety concerns, strict regulations, and substantial investments. Skepticism surrounds Musk's plans, as these hurdles have yet to be fully addressed.

Musk stated, 'We are being super paranoid about safety, so the date could shift,' highlighting that while Tesla is making strides, the ultimate timeline is uncertain, reflecting the complexities of pioneering self-driving technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

Festival of Winnings: An Epic Success in the Indian T20 League

 India
2
IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

IVF Blunder in Australia Raises Fertility Industry Concerns

 Global
3
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
4
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025