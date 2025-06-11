Left Menu

Dollar's Decline: Euro's Missed Opportunity Amid Global Currency Shifts

The dollar's global dominance is waning, with smaller currencies and gold gaining. While Euro aspirations persist, benefits lean towards the yen and Canadian dollar. Gold surged, central banks diversified, reducing dollar reliance. Rising U.S. yields versus euro highlight risk aversion, challenging dollar's premier status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:32 IST
Dollar's Decline: Euro's Missed Opportunity Amid Global Currency Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The U.S. dollar continues to lose its grip as the world's leading currency, primarily to smaller currencies and gold, rather than the euro, according to a recent European Central Bank (ECB) report. Investors have been offloading dollar assets since April due to erratic U.S. economic policies.

Despite the dollar holding a 58% share in global reserves, this figure has decreased by 10 percentage points over a decade, while the euro's share remains below 20%. The Japanese yen and Canadian dollar were notable beneficiaries last year, alongside a record increase in gold reserves by central banks.

The market's latest moves suggest investors' increased wariness regarding U.S. debt sustainability. While the euro has seen some gains in foreign currency bond issuance, economists stress the euro zone's financial infrastructure is too fragmented to capitalize on the dollar's weakened status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025