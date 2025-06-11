Global Markets Rise Amid US-China Trade Progress

In a positive development for global markets, shares largely rose on Wednesday following an optimistic framework agreement between China and the US, aimed at building on last month's trade truce reached in Geneva. European indices such as France's CAC 40 and Germany's DAX posted modest gains, while Britain's FTSE 100 also saw an upward tick.

However, US markets were not as buoyant, with Dow and S&P 500 futures showing minor declines. Meanwhile, in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 surged, buoyed by the Bank of Japan's data indicating a slowdown in wholesale inflation, which reduces the likelihood of interest rate hikes.

Despite this progress, uncertainties linger, particularly regarding the potential economic impact of sustained tariffs. While hopes persist for resolved trade tensions under President Trump's administration, market analysts caution on the enduring unpredictability. Both the US and China have presently imposed drawdowns on many trade tariffs, indicating a pause in hostilities as talks proceed.

