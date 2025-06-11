India Bets Big on Rail Expansion with Rs 6,405 Crore Projects

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned two significant railway projects spanning Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh at a total investment of Rs 6,405 crore. These initiatives, focusing on doubling key tracks, aim to boost connectivity and facilitate efficient rail operations.

Among the approved projects is the doubling of the 133-km-long Koderma-Barkakana track, which links major coal-producing regions in Jharkhand and serves as the shortest route between Patna and Ranchi. Additionally, the Ballari-Chikjajur track in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh will also see expansion, crucial for transporting various commodities.

The Ministry claims these multipurpose projects, part of the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan, promise enhanced mobility for 1,408 villages. Expected environmental benefits include lower logistic costs, reduced oil imports, and diminished CO2 emissions, solidifying the Railways' role as a green mode of transportation.

(With inputs from agencies.)