Maharashtra's Rs 15 Crore Solution to Mumbai-Goa Highway Congestion

In a bid to ease the notorious traffic congestion on the Mumbai-Goa Highway, the Maharashtra government, on Wednesday, sanctioned a substantial Rs 15 crore for the enhancement of four alternative routes. This announcement was made by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, following an official release.

The state administration's initiative aims to alleviate traffic chaos until the ongoing construction of the Indapur and Mangaon bypass roads reaches completion. The alternative routes targeted for improvement include Morba Road to Mumbai-Goa Highway, Sainagar Canal Bridge to Uttekhol Canal Village Road, Nizampur Canal Road to Bhadav Road, and Indapur Canal Road to Vigwali Phata Road.

Pawar, who also holds the position of finance minister, emphasized the government's commitment to funding these improvements and ensuring that additional manpower will be deployed to maintain traffic flow. He urged the Raigad district authorities to remain vigilant against potential congestion issues during this interim period.

