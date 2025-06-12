India's Quality Standards: Balancing Global Trade and Domestic Manufacturing
India is considering flexible arrangements to implement quality standards with trusted trading partners, according to Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Quality control orders (QCOs) apply equally to domestic and imported goods. India encourages mutual recognition with partners while maintaining high manufacturing standards. The EU and other countries have raised concerns about these processes.
- Country:
- Sweden
The Indian government is exploring ways to streamline quality standard implementations with its international trading partners, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Thursday.
Goyal stated that India is committed to applying quality control orders (QCOs) equally to both domestic and foreign products. The initiative aims to improve the manufacturing of quality goods in the nation.
With the increase in the number of products under QCO since 2014, India's strategy seeks to elevate local manufacturing standards. Nevertheless, countries like the US and the EU are requesting simplified certification processes, underlining the need for mutual respect and recognition of regulatory frameworks.
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Quality Standards
- Piyush Goyal
- QCOs
- Commerce
- Industry
- Trade
- Manufacturing
- Import
- Certification