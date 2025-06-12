Boeing Faces Scrutiny After Air India Dreamliner Crash

Boeing is actively gathering information following a crash involving an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad, India. The aircraft, carrying 242 passengers, went down just minutes after takeoff. A spokesperson for Boeing confirmed ongoing investigations into the incident.

The crash has resulted in an immediate financial impact, as Boeing shares plummeted by 8% during pre-market trading in the United States. This dip reflects broader investor concerns about the safety and reliability of Boeing's Dreamliner model.

The event has once again put Boeing under the microscope, raising questions about aircraft safety protocols and regulatory oversight surrounding the company's operations.