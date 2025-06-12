Euro Hits Four-Year High Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Trade Uncertainty

The euro climbed to its highest point in nearly four years against the U.S. dollar as investors turned to safe-haven assets amid geopolitical uncertainties.

The market's focus was on the potential ramifications of Middle Eastern tensions and a fragile U.S.-China trade agreement. In response, the Swiss franc and yen also saw significant gains.

The European Central Bank's stance seemingly bolstered the euro, contributing to a sense of economic confidence in Europe. With the possibility of increased U.S. tariffs, risks to the dollar remain as investors navigate a complex global economic landscape.