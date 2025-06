Karnataka Leaders React to Tragic Air India Crash

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah described the Air India crash as a 'very unfortunate' incident and expressed his prayers for the passengers' safety. The accident occurred with Air India flight AI 171, departing from Ahmedabad to Gatwick, shortly after takeoff.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah conveyed his shock and distress through a social media post, hoping for the safety of over 200 passengers on board. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar also extended condolences to the crash victims, acknowledging fears of many fatalities.

Leader of Opposition R Ashoka shared his devastation over the incident on social media, echoing the sentiments of his political counterparts as the tragedy unfolded, leaving a significant impact on the Karnataka political landscape.