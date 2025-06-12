Left Menu

Nation Mourns Ahmedabad Air India Tragedy

President Droupadi Murmu expressed profound sorrow over the Ahmedabad plane crash, a disaster that saw a London-bound Air India flight crash in a residential area, causing significant casualties. She pledged national support for those affected during this tragic time, underscoring the emotional impact on the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 17:01 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 17:01 IST
Nation Mourns Ahmedabad Air India Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a solemn expression of national unity, President Droupadi Murmu described the recent plane crash in Ahmedabad as a heart-rending disaster. In her statement, she conveyed that the entire country stands in solidarity with those affected by this calamity.

A post on social media platform X revealed the President's deep distress upon learning of the tragedy, where a London-bound Air India flight suffered a catastrophic crash shortly after takeoff.

The ill-fated aircraft carried 242 passengers and crew and crashed into a residential neighborhood, claiming many lives. The incident prompted an outpouring of sorrow and empathy from across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025