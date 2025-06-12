Nation Mourns Ahmedabad Air India Tragedy
President Droupadi Murmu expressed profound sorrow over the Ahmedabad plane crash, a disaster that saw a London-bound Air India flight crash in a residential area, causing significant casualties. She pledged national support for those affected during this tragic time, underscoring the emotional impact on the country.
In a solemn expression of national unity, President Droupadi Murmu described the recent plane crash in Ahmedabad as a heart-rending disaster. In her statement, she conveyed that the entire country stands in solidarity with those affected by this calamity.
A post on social media platform X revealed the President's deep distress upon learning of the tragedy, where a London-bound Air India flight suffered a catastrophic crash shortly after takeoff.
The ill-fated aircraft carried 242 passengers and crew and crashed into a residential neighborhood, claiming many lives. The incident prompted an outpouring of sorrow and empathy from across the nation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
