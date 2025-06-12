Nation Mourns Ahmedabad Air India Tragedy

In a solemn expression of national unity, President Droupadi Murmu described the recent plane crash in Ahmedabad as a heart-rending disaster. In her statement, she conveyed that the entire country stands in solidarity with those affected by this calamity.

A post on social media platform X revealed the President's deep distress upon learning of the tragedy, where a London-bound Air India flight suffered a catastrophic crash shortly after takeoff.

The ill-fated aircraft carried 242 passengers and crew and crashed into a residential neighborhood, claiming many lives. The incident prompted an outpouring of sorrow and empathy from across the nation.

