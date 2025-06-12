Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Crash in Ahmedabad
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed shock over an Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad. The London-bound flight, carrying 242 people, crashed after takeoff. Sangma conveyed his condolences to the families of those on board, sharing his thoughts and prayers during this tragic accident.
In a tragic incident, an Air India plane crash has left the nation in shock. The aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad airport.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed his deep sorrow over the incident through social media, highlighting the impact of such a calamity.
As investigations into the crash commence, thoughts and prayers from leaders like Sangma provide solace to the grieving families affected by this tragic event.
