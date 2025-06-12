Tragedy in the Skies: Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

In a tragic incident, an Air India plane crash has left the nation in shock. The aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad airport.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed his deep sorrow over the incident through social media, highlighting the impact of such a calamity.

As investigations into the crash commence, thoughts and prayers from leaders like Sangma provide solace to the grieving families affected by this tragic event.