Left Menu

Tragedy in the Skies: Aviation Disasters of the Decade

A tragic Air India plane crash shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India, resulted in numerous fatalities, marking it as the worst aviation disaster in a decade. Notable crashes in recent years highlight ongoing concerns in global aviation safety, involving incidents across the U.S., South Korea, Kazakhstan, Japan, China, Iran, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Malaysia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:10 IST
Tragedy in the Skies: Aviation Disasters of the Decade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Air India plane crashed minutes after departing from Ahmedabad, India, en route to London, resulting in a devastating aviation disaster that left many dead, making it the worst in the past decade. Details have emerged about other tragic crashes worldwide during recent years, underscoring ongoing concerns about aviation safety.

Notable incidents include a fatal collision involving an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army helicopter in Washington, a catastrophic crash of a Jeju Air plane in South Korea, and an Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Kazakhstan due to alleged accidental shooting. In Tokyo, a Japan Airlines plane had a collision with a smaller aircraft, highlighting risks even during ground operations.

In addition, China, Iran, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Malaysia have all experienced significant aviation tragedies, including the notorious missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 and the tragic downing of Flight MH17. These incidents bring to light the critical importance of safety measures across the aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025