Tragedy in the Skies: Aviation Disasters of the Decade
A tragic Air India plane crash shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India, resulted in numerous fatalities, marking it as the worst aviation disaster in a decade. Notable crashes in recent years highlight ongoing concerns in global aviation safety, involving incidents across the U.S., South Korea, Kazakhstan, Japan, China, Iran, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Malaysia.
An Air India plane crashed minutes after departing from Ahmedabad, India, en route to London, resulting in a devastating aviation disaster that left many dead, making it the worst in the past decade. Details have emerged about other tragic crashes worldwide during recent years, underscoring ongoing concerns about aviation safety.
Notable incidents include a fatal collision involving an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army helicopter in Washington, a catastrophic crash of a Jeju Air plane in South Korea, and an Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Kazakhstan due to alleged accidental shooting. In Tokyo, a Japan Airlines plane had a collision with a smaller aircraft, highlighting risks even during ground operations.
In addition, China, Iran, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Malaysia have all experienced significant aviation tragedies, including the notorious missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 and the tragic downing of Flight MH17. These incidents bring to light the critical importance of safety measures across the aviation sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tracing Global Ties: Interpol's First Silver Notice and India's Mission Against Visa Fraud
Shandong Chemical Plant Blast Sparks Safety Concerns
Yen Stumbles Amid Bond Market Turbulence: Global Fiscal Concerns Loom
Global Markets Rally Amid Easing US-Europe Tensions and Tech Earnings Optimism
Bahrain's Rise as a Global Cultural and Entertainment Hub