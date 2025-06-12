Tragedy in the Skies: Aviation Disasters of the Decade

An Air India plane crashed minutes after departing from Ahmedabad, India, en route to London, resulting in a devastating aviation disaster that left many dead, making it the worst in the past decade. Details have emerged about other tragic crashes worldwide during recent years, underscoring ongoing concerns about aviation safety.

Notable incidents include a fatal collision involving an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army helicopter in Washington, a catastrophic crash of a Jeju Air plane in South Korea, and an Azerbaijan Airlines crash in Kazakhstan due to alleged accidental shooting. In Tokyo, a Japan Airlines plane had a collision with a smaller aircraft, highlighting risks even during ground operations.

In addition, China, Iran, Ethiopia, Indonesia, and Malaysia have all experienced significant aviation tragedies, including the notorious missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370 and the tragic downing of Flight MH17. These incidents bring to light the critical importance of safety measures across the aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)