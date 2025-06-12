India Mourns as Air India Flight Tragedy Shocks Nation
An Air India flight bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, resulting in numerous casualties. Union ministers, corporate leaders, and citizens expressed shock and extended condolences to the victims' families. Emergency services are actively addressing the crisis and supporting affected families.
- Country:
- India
An Air India flight en route to London crashed after departing Ahmedabad, with 242 passengers and crew on board. Emergency personnel are operating intensely to handle the situation, as Union ministers and corporate executives express their shock and sorrow.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman voiced her distress on social media, while former Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia conveyed his grief over the tragic incident. Across the political spectrum, leaders united in offering condolences to the grieving families.
Industrial magnates like Gautam Adani and aviation companies Indigo and SpiceJet also joined in mourning alongside Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata. The nation stands in solidarity with the impacted families during this challenging time.
