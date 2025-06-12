Surprising Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner Crash in Ahmedabad

On Thursday, experts expressed concern over the unexplained crash of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad, which was heading for London. Preliminary assessments suggest that the aircraft might not have been properly configured, leading to the startling incident involving more than 240 passengers.

This tragic event marks the first crash involving a Dreamliner since its launch in 2009, according to data from the Aviation Safety Network. Aviation safety consultant John M Cox highlighted potential configuration issues, drawing attention to possible mispositioning of the plane's slats and flaps.

The crash resulted in significant casualties when parts of the aircraft fell on a medical college, shocking the international community and turning a spotlight on aviation safety protocols. As the investigation continues, experts caution against drawing premature conclusions.