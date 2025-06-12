Left Menu

Surprising Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner Crash in Ahmedabad

An Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner, bound for London with 240 onboard, crashed in Ahmedabad. Experts noted improper configuration might be a factor. The crash is unprecedented since the Dreamliner's 2009 debut. Initial investigation focuses on slats and flaps positioning. Causalities include medical students, raising safety concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:18 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:18 IST
Surprising Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner Crash in Ahmedabad
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

On Thursday, experts expressed concern over the unexplained crash of an Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner in Ahmedabad, which was heading for London. Preliminary assessments suggest that the aircraft might not have been properly configured, leading to the startling incident involving more than 240 passengers.

This tragic event marks the first crash involving a Dreamliner since its launch in 2009, according to data from the Aviation Safety Network. Aviation safety consultant John M Cox highlighted potential configuration issues, drawing attention to possible mispositioning of the plane's slats and flaps.

The crash resulted in significant casualties when parts of the aircraft fell on a medical college, shocking the international community and turning a spotlight on aviation safety protocols. As the investigation continues, experts caution against drawing premature conclusions.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025