Air India Launches Relief Flights for Passengers' Families
Air India announced the operation of two relief flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Ahmedabad to assist the families of passengers and airline staff. The flights will depart on June 12 and 13 respectively, and those wishing to travel can contact the airline's hotlines.
New Delhi: On Thursday, Air India unveiled its plan to conduct two relief flights aimed at supporting the next of kin of passengers and Air India employees. These flights are scheduled from Delhi and Mumbai to Ahmedabad and vice-versa.
The Delhi-Ahmedabad relief flight, numbered IX-1555, is set to take off at 11 PM on June 12, followed by the return flight IX-1556 at 1:10 AM on June 13, according to Air India's announcement. Similarly, the Mumbai-Ahmedabad flight AI1402 will depart at 11 PM on June 12, returning as AI1409 at 1:15 AM on June 13.
To facilitate travel for those affected, Air India encourages the next of kin from both Delhi and Mumbai to call their dedicated hotline at 1800 5691 444. The airline also provides a hotline +91 8062779200 for international passengers wishing to utilize this service.
