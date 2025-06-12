Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Plane Crash in Ahmedabad

An Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad shortly after take-off, resulting in significant loss of life. The flight was carrying 242 passengers and crew members, including nationals from India, Britain, Portugal, and Canada. Rescue operations are ongoing, and international collaborations are in place to provide support.

Updated: 12-06-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A London-bound Air India flight tragically crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad airport, resulting in a severe aviation disaster. The crash claimed numerous lives, and the Ministry of External Affairs expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families.

The ill-fated flight, destined for Gatwick, carried 242 people, including 169 Indians and several international nationals. The authorities are in contact with embassies to manage the international implications of this tragedy.

In response, international entities like Boeing and the British and Canadian High Commissions have expressed their sympathies and readiness to assist. Rescue operations continue as the situation unfolds, and official casualty figures are yet to be confirmed.

