Tragedy Strikes: Air India Crash Rocks Ahmedabad

Rescue teams worked tirelessly on Friday, scouring the wreckage for survivors and aircraft pieces after an Air India plane's disastrous crash into a medical college hostel in Ahmedabad claimed over 240 lives. This tragic event marks the deadliest aviation disaster in a decade worldwide.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London's Gatwick Airport with 242 individuals aboard, left a lone survivor in its wake after crashing during lunch hour. Local media reported additional casualties on the ground, with numbers reaching as high as 24, although official confirmation remains pending. Authorities continued their search for more missing persons on site.

The search extended through the night as rescuers examined debris for clues to the crash's cause. A black box was reportedly recovered, although its identity as the flight data or cockpit voice recorder remains unverified. The hostel, hosting resident doctors, was a new, sparsely populated structure. Witness accounts described the sound of a blast followed by engulfing smoke and visible plane remnants.

(With inputs from agencies.)