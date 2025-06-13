Sunjay Kapur: Visionary Leader's Legacy in the Automotive Industry
Sunjay Kapur, Chairman of Sona Comstar, passed away at 53 following a heart attack during a polo match in the UK. A visionary leader, he was instrumental in transforming Sona Comstar into a global mobility technology powerhouse and was a devoted father and mentor in India's manufacturing sector.
- Country:
- India
Sunjay Kapur, the Chairman of the auto components firm Sona Comstar, has passed away at the age of 53. He succumbed to a heart attack while playing polo in the UK. Just days prior, Kapur posted a philosophical message about life's brevity.
Under his leadership, Sona Comstar grew into a significant player in the global mobility technology sector known for innovation and sustainability. He was a key advocate for India's manufacturing and mobility industries and held influential roles in major industry associations.
Sona Comstar has assured stakeholders that the company's operations will continue as they honor Kapur's legacy. The firm is a major supplier to the burgeoning electric vehicle market, with extensive facilities and R&D centers worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
