Lufthansa Halts Tehran Flights Amid Regional Tensions

Lufthansa, the German airline, announced on Friday the suspension of all flights to and from Tehran. This decision comes in the wake of extensive strikes by Israel targeting Iran.

In a statement sent via email, Lufthansa noted, 'Lufthansa Group flights to and from Tehran will be suspended until further notice due to the current situation.' The company added that, for the time being, it will also bypass Iranian, Iraqi, and Israeli airspace.

The move underscores the growing tension in the region, affecting air travel and prompting airlines to reconsider their flight paths for safety reasons.