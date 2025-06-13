Lufthansa Halts Tehran Flights Amid Regional Tensions
Lufthansa, the German airline, has suspended flights to and from Tehran following extensive Israeli strikes on Iran. The airline stated it will avoid Iranian, Iraqi, and Israeli airspace due to the current situation in the region. Flights will be suspended until further notice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 13-06-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 12:12 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Lufthansa, the German airline, announced on Friday the suspension of all flights to and from Tehran. This decision comes in the wake of extensive strikes by Israel targeting Iran.
In a statement sent via email, Lufthansa noted, 'Lufthansa Group flights to and from Tehran will be suspended until further notice due to the current situation.' The company added that, for the time being, it will also bypass Iranian, Iraqi, and Israeli airspace.
The move underscores the growing tension in the region, affecting air travel and prompting airlines to reconsider their flight paths for safety reasons.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israel says it will establish 22 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, reports AP.
Israel's Controversial Settlement Strategy: Shaping the West Bank Landscape
Israel's Settlement Expansion Sparks Tension in West Bank
Poacher Killed in Gunfight with Security Forces at Kaziranga National Park
Israel's Decision to Establish New Settlements Sparks Controversy