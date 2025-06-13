Eurozone Bond Yields Fluctuate Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Eurozone bond yields saw volatility on Friday following geopolitical tensions after Israel's strikes on Iran. Despite an initial dip, yields edged up as market outlooks remained stable. The fluctuating yields also reflected broader economic concerns, with analysts suggesting potential adjustments to ECB policy rates amidst resilient but risk-exposed growth.
Eurozone benchmark Bund yields experienced fluctuations on Friday, spurred by geopolitical tensions following Israel's strikes on Iran. Initially reaching three-month lows, the yields edged upward as investors reassessed the impact of geopolitical events.
Despite an early dip, the yields rose amidst a stable policy rate outlook. Markets priced European Central Bank's deposit facility rate at 1.75% for December, a sentiment unchanged since the recent ECB policy meeting. U.S. President Donald Trump's call for a nuclear agreement with Iran briefly influenced market dynamics.
The eurozone economy showed resilience despite facing threats, including potential tariffs. Longer-duration German bond yields indicated stability, but spreads for highly indebted nations like Italy and France widened, reflecting their vulnerability to risk assets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
