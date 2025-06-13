Eurozone Bond Yields Fluctuate Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Eurozone benchmark Bund yields experienced fluctuations on Friday, spurred by geopolitical tensions following Israel's strikes on Iran. Initially reaching three-month lows, the yields edged upward as investors reassessed the impact of geopolitical events.

Despite an early dip, the yields rose amidst a stable policy rate outlook. Markets priced European Central Bank's deposit facility rate at 1.75% for December, a sentiment unchanged since the recent ECB policy meeting. U.S. President Donald Trump's call for a nuclear agreement with Iran briefly influenced market dynamics.

The eurozone economy showed resilience despite facing threats, including potential tariffs. Longer-duration German bond yields indicated stability, but spreads for highly indebted nations like Italy and France widened, reflecting their vulnerability to risk assets.

