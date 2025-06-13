Left Menu

Shipping Navigation Alert Amid Gulf Tensions

Following Israel's attacks on Iran, Greece and Britain have advised their fleets to avoid the Gulf of Aden and to report voyages through the Strait of Hormuz. The potential for closing this critical route could affect trade and oil prices, prompting security measures in the shipping industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:27 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East following Israel's significant strikes on Iran, Greece and Britain have issued warnings to their merchant shipping fleets. Both nations are advising vessels to avoid navigating through the perilous Gulf of Aden and to log journeys across the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, according to documents reviewed by Reuters.

The Strait of Hormuz, a critical chokepoint for global oil trade, has historically been a flashpoint, with Iran threatening closures in retaliation for Western pressures. Greece, consequently, has urged its ship owners to furnish voyage details to its maritime ministry as part of enhanced safety measures.

The UK's advisory extends to all vessels under the British flag, including those from Gibraltar, Bermuda, and the Isle of Man, urging heightened security measures in high-risk zones. As security concerns mount, European naval missions remain vigilant, adjusting their strategies in response to the dynamic geopolitical landscape.

