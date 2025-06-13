Sun Pharma's Leadership Transition: Kirti Ganorkar Succeeds Dilip Shanghvi

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has announced a significant leadership change, appointing Kirti Ganorkar as the new Managing Director, starting September 1, 2025. This move marks a strategic step in the drug major's leadership succession, as Ganorkar succeeds Dilip Shanghvi, who will continue as Executive Chairman.

All business functions will now report to Ganorkar, reflecting a cohesive transition plan aimed at ensuring steady growth and continuity. Shanghvi emphasized his confidence in Ganorkar's abilities, noting his extensive experience and successful leadership in driving the company's India Business since 2019.

The leadership reshuffle also sees Richard Ascroft stepping in as CEO for North America, replacing Abhay Gandhi. This transition highlights Sun Pharma's structured succession planning, with Ganorkar's elevation underscoring the company's focus on nurturing in-house talent to secure its future directions.

(With inputs from agencies.)