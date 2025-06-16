Left Menu

Blast on Pakistan Railway Lines Raises Security Concerns in Balochistan

A bomb explosion on a railway track in Pakistan's Balochistan province disrupted a crucial transport link and injured one employee. The incident raised security concerns over regional infrastructure. Security forces and a bomb disposal squad have been deployed to ensure public safety and address any additional threats.

An explosion rocked a vital railway link in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Monday, leaving a railway employee injured and halting traffic. Officials identified the blast, which targeted the track between Mach and Ab-e-Gum, as a terrorist act aimed at crippling national transport infrastructure.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways confirmed the attack's gravity, noting the line's importance in connecting southern and central regions of the country. The injured employee's condition is reported stable at a local hospital.

Following the explosion, security forces began a thorough sweep of the area, with bomb disposal experts working to neutralize further threats. This act of violence highlights growing concerns over infrastructure security and transport vulnerabilities in the region, particularly following earlier incidents involving militants and hostage situations.

