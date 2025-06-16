Blast on Pakistan Railway Lines Raises Security Concerns in Balochistan

An explosion rocked a vital railway link in Pakistan's restive Balochistan province on Monday, leaving a railway employee injured and halting traffic. Officials identified the blast, which targeted the track between Mach and Ab-e-Gum, as a terrorist act aimed at crippling national transport infrastructure.

A spokesperson for Pakistan Railways confirmed the attack's gravity, noting the line's importance in connecting southern and central regions of the country. The injured employee's condition is reported stable at a local hospital.

Following the explosion, security forces began a thorough sweep of the area, with bomb disposal experts working to neutralize further threats. This act of violence highlights growing concerns over infrastructure security and transport vulnerabilities in the region, particularly following earlier incidents involving militants and hostage situations.

(With inputs from agencies.)