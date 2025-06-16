The Bitcoin Treasury Revolution: Public Companies Dive Into Cryptocurrency

Public companies, ranging from Trump's ventures to Toronto-based SolarBank, are increasingly adopting cryptocurrency as a treasury strategy. This trend is fueled by rising Bitcoin prices and a more lenient regulatory landscape.

Many firms seek to emulate Strategy, which saw massive stock returns through Bitcoin investments. Trump's policy overhaul has boosted Bitcoin's popularity, spurring widespread institutional interest.

Despite attractive opportunities, experts warn of risks. A dip in cryptocurrency value could trigger financial instability for companies heavily invested in digital assets, highlighting the volatile nature of this burgeoning market.

(With inputs from agencies.)