Karnataka Halts Bike Taxi Services Amid Legal Hurdles

Bike taxi services operated by app-based aggregators in Karnataka ground to a halt following a directive from the High Court mandating suspension of their operations.

Ride-hailing giants Ola, Uber, and Rapido promptly complied, removing bike taxi options from their platforms as Karnataka Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy confirmed the court's decision.

The court had initially deemed bike taxis illegal in April, granting a 12-week compliance period. A division bench later refused to stay the order, citing the government's decision against drafting specific regulations as the reason for denying relief to aggregators.

Ola Uber Drivers and Owners' Association prompted local authorities for stringent enforcement of the legal order, with its president Tanveer Pasha calling for the seizure of illegally operated bikes.

Meanwhile, Rapido expressed concern for its affected riders, asserting continued cooperation with governmental authorities to develop compliant and sustainable regulations for the future of bike taxis.

Uber, acknowledging the impact on thousands of daily users, emphasized its commitment to a constructive dialogue aimed at fostering safe, accessible, and affordable mobility policies.