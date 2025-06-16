Mont Vert Group to Build $500M Medical Hub in Kazakhstan
Pune-based Mont Vert Group has partnered with Kazakhstan’s Big B Corporation to develop a medical university and hospital in Kazakhstan, marking a $500 million collaboration. Approved by the Kazakh government, this project involves multiple stakeholders, including the SRAM & MRAM Group.
- Country:
- India
Pune-based Mont Vert Group has entered a $500 million agreement with Kazakhstan's Big B Corporation to establish a medical university and a multi-specialty hospital.
The announcement took place at SRAM & MRAM Group's 30th celebration in London, attended by dignitaries such as Mont Vert's Jayantilal Kaneria and Neeraj Kaneria, and Big B Corporation's Ajay Bhandari. This healthcare project in Kazakhstan's Astana and Almaty regions was approved last October, marking a significant international collaboration.
Mont Vert's extensive experience and dedication to quality, highlighted by their successful projects in Pune, align with SRAM & MRAM Group's vision for healthcare excellence, as expressed by Chairman Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani.
ALSO READ
Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Recovers in Malaysia After Hospital Stay
Tragic Hospital Fire Claims Lives and Injures Dozens in Hamburg
Tragic Hospital Fire Claims Lives in Hamburg
Tragic Hospital Fire Claims Lives in Hamburg
Sarvodaya Hospital Leads India's Cancer Care Revolution with Breakthrough Therapies