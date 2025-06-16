Left Menu

Mont Vert Group to Build $500M Medical Hub in Kazakhstan

Pune-based Mont Vert Group has partnered with Kazakhstan’s Big B Corporation to develop a medical university and hospital in Kazakhstan, marking a $500 million collaboration. Approved by the Kazakh government, this project involves multiple stakeholders, including the SRAM & MRAM Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 16-06-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 18:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Pune-based Mont Vert Group has entered a $500 million agreement with Kazakhstan's Big B Corporation to establish a medical university and a multi-specialty hospital.

The announcement took place at SRAM & MRAM Group's 30th celebration in London, attended by dignitaries such as Mont Vert's Jayantilal Kaneria and Neeraj Kaneria, and Big B Corporation's Ajay Bhandari. This healthcare project in Kazakhstan's Astana and Almaty regions was approved last October, marking a significant international collaboration.

Mont Vert's extensive experience and dedication to quality, highlighted by their successful projects in Pune, align with SRAM & MRAM Group's vision for healthcare excellence, as expressed by Chairman Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani.

