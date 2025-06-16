India and Cyprus Forge Strategic Bond for Next Five Years
PM Narendra Modi's visit to Cyprus marked a pivotal renewal of bilateral ties. Key discussions highlighted enhancing trade, defense, technology, and establishing direct air links. The strategic vision aims at cooperating on regional stability, economic integration, and supporting the EU-India Free Trade Agreement.
- Country:
- Cyprus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides held extensive talks on Monday, focusing on strengthening bilateral, regional, and global cooperation between the two nations. A Joint Declaration following their discussions emphasized the commitment to a strategic partnership, setting a course for bilateral relations over the next five years.
This marked a historic visit, as PM Modi set foot in Cyprus — the first Indian leader to do so in over two decades. The declaration noted the celebration of a shared history and the establishment of a forward-looking partnership centered around mutual trust and strategic vision.
Agreements were made to bolster trade, defense, and technology collaboration, alongside creating direct air links. The leaders expressed confidence in fostering a strong partnership aimed at peace, stability, and prosperity across regions. A notable initiative highlighted was the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor as a key pathway for sustainable development and regional cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
